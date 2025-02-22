Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Shares Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 210,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 366% from the average daily volume of 45,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Rio Silver Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.95.
About Rio Silver
Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.
