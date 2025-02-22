Richard Brezski Sells 9,602 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $2,066,446.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,070,861.55. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $211.40 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.33 and a 52 week high of $218.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.
InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.
