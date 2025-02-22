Richard Brezski Sells 9,602 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $2,066,446.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,070,861.55. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $211.40 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.33 and a 52 week high of $218.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 26,571 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDCC

About InterDigital

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.