Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) CAO Sells $36,334.70 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) CAO Christopher Paul German sold 635 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $36,334.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,445.40. This represents a 23.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $56.07 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $68.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.09.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,416,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,624,000 after acquiring an additional 45,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 621,432 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,111,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,208,000 after buying an additional 143,800 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.