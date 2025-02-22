Renew (LON:RNWH) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 687 ($8.68) and last traded at GBX 699 ($8.83), with a volume of 254175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 697 ($8.81).

Renew Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £563.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 833.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 989.90.

Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 65.90 ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Renew had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.45%.

Renew Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a GBX 12.67 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Renew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Barber purchased 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 709 ($8.96) per share, for a total transaction of £20,064.70 ($25,350.22). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 712 ($9.00) per share, with a total value of £21,360 ($26,986.73). Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Renew

