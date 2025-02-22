Redox Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:RDX)

Redox Limited (ASX:RDX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 2nd.
Redox Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 25.14.
Redox Company Profile
