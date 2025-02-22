Redox Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:RDX)

Redox Limited (ASX:RDX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 2nd.

Redox Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 25.14.

Get Redox alerts:

Redox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Redox Limited supplies and distributes chemicals, ingredients, and raw materials in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It offers antioxidants, proteins and fibres, leaving agents, acidity regulator, sweeteners, thickeners, stabilisers and gums, vitamins, amino acids, mineral salts, preservatives, phosphates, humectants, essential and vegetable oils, herb and spice extracts, natural colours, emulsifier, dairy products, wine and brewing, cleaning and sanitation, specialities, additives, emollients, emulsifiers, hair care, solvents, sunscreens, surfactants, thickeners, vegetable oils, processing aids and fining, cleaning and sanitation, waxes and fatty acids, and functional products.

Receive News & Ratings for Redox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.