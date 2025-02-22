Redmond Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 532,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,401,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $45.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $53.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

