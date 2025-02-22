Red Wave Investments LLC Invests $209,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Booking by 55.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Booking by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Booking by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,989.22 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,903.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4,551.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.60% and a net margin of 24.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 207.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Booking from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Baird R W raised shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

