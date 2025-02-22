Red Wave Investments LLC Has $697,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Red Wave Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.38 and a 200-day moving average of $108.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.