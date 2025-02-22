Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.11, but opened at $2.00. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 1,258 shares traded.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $793.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.