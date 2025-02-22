Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Citigroup

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.95.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.43, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $73.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $1,229,875.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,142,827.52. The trade was a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $6,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,316,722 shares in the company, valued at $479,611,127.10. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,178 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,746. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 49.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

