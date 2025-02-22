Promising Social Media Stocks To Research – February 20th

Shopify, Vertiv, HubSpot, Mondelez International, and Shift4 Payments are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks refer to the shares of companies that operate within the social media industry. They include businesses that offer platforms or services where users can share ideas, pictures, videos, and interact with each other, such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Snapchat.

These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

NYSE SHOP traded down $4.11 on Thursday, hitting $123.55. 6,068,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,934,452. The company has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.46. Shopify has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.97. 6,206,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,962,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $155.84.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

HUBS traded down $21.36 on Thursday, reaching $749.59. The company had a trading volume of 400,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,531. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,328.14, a P/E/G ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $739.56 and its 200 day moving average is $628.81.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,517,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,822,745. The company has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average is $65.97. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.66. 2,592,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.98. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $55.87 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.42.

