Promising Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Today – February 21st

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Globant, Palo Alto Networks, and Dell Technologies are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of companies that design software or provide services aimed at protecting individuals or organizations against digital attacks and data breaches. Investing in these stocks allows shareholders to profit from the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions, driven by the ever-increasing online threats in today’s digital age. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,949,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,729,447. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.55. Alphabet has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CRWD traded down $12.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $423.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,481. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.39. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59. The firm has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 830.13, a P/E/G ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $54.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.07. 2,505,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,392. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a twelve month low of $151.68 and a twelve month high of $238.32.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.55. 1,925,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,267,259. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.50 and a twelve month high of $208.39.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.17. 1,694,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,290. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

