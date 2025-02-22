Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 6,448 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 142.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $218.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 191.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

In related news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,606,317.50. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,352.80. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

