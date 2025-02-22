Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 8,588 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,588 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,612,682,000 after purchasing an additional 438,007 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $805,692,000 after purchasing an additional 381,873 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,830,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $566,439,000 after purchasing an additional 518,521 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,271,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,593,000 after purchasing an additional 858,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,200,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,505,000 after purchasing an additional 132,756 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $51.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.11. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.