Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 483 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 33,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 45,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $115.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $90.09 and a 52-week high of $121.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.20%.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.62.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

