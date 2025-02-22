Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 48,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.