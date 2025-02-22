Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,038 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $173.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.77. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.10 and a 12-month high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

