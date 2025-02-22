Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 283172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRTH shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Priority Technology from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Priority Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $805.95 million, a PE ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 22,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $222,001.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,009,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,106,846.75. This represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Vito Priore sold 1,242,856 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $9,246,848.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,071,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,292,510.56. This represents a 23.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,343,646 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,456 in the last ninety days. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTH. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Priority Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Priority Technology by 17.0% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Priority Technology by 61.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Priority Technology by 10.5% during the third quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

