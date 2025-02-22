Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,413 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $39,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In other news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $839,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 209,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,796,912. This represents a 8.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pichl sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,422.32. This trade represents a 36.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,822 shares of company stock worth $16,802,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWTX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $58.29 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.38). SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

