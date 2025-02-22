Prentice Wealth Management LLC Sells 267 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 1.9 %

ALL opened at $185.51 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $153.87 and a 12 month high of $209.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.15. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. The trade was a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

