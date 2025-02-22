Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,616 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $227,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.