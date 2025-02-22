PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and traded as high as $19.40. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 10,600 shares changing hands.
PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 3.5 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99.
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
