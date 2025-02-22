PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Stock Price Up 28.6% – Time to Buy?

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 28.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 160,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 99,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

PPX Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.68.

About PPX Mining

(Get Free Report)

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPX Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPX Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.