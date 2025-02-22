PMG Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

PMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VOE stock opened at $164.84 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $146.05 and a twelve month high of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.