PLANET (PLANET) Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

PLANET (PLANET) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One PLANET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PLANET has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $39,047.98 worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PLANET has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96,489.11 or 0.99839611 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,037.54 or 0.99372362 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About PLANET

PLANET was first traded on May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for PLANET is planetrefi.com. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi.

Buying and Selling PLANET

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.0000013 USD and is down -7.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $43,794.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLANET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLANET using one of the exchanges listed above.

