Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 2,125 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.84 per share, with a total value of $99,973.32. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,030.88. This represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

