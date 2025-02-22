Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $26.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,264 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

