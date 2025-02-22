Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 893 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $42,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Home Depot by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 673,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $273,055,000 after buying an additional 84,062 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.44.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $384.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $402.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.24. The firm has a market cap of $382.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

