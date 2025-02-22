Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 2,406 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $22,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $261.77 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $265.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.81.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

