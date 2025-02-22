Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Chairman Sells $6,058,245.58 in Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total value of $6,058,245.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,674,681.94. This trade represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $154.39 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $154.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.36. The company has a market capitalization of $240.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 457.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.22.

View Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.