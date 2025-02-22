Pharmaceutical Stocks To Research – February 22nd

Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer are the three Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $874.12. 3,937,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,195. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $801.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $846.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $711.40 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.35. The company had a trading volume of 12,540,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.90. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. 54,560,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,186,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64.

