PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
PetroTal Price Performance
PTALF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.49. 74,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,422. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. PetroTal has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.64.
About PetroTal
