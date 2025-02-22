Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 546 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 22,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,314.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $138.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.61 and a 200-day moving average of $140.77. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.60 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

