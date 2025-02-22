Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,348,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $239.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.00 and its 200 day moving average is $241.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $209.81 and a one year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

