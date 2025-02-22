Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 12,809 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,047,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,677,000 after acquiring an additional 584,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,434,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,695,000 after purchasing an additional 118,184 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth $2,507,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,594,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,763,000 after purchasing an additional 80,479 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,901 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. CICC Research initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.13.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $327.68 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.31. The company has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.93.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

