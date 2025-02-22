Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 17,238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,059.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $452.77 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $398.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,498.20. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,330 shares of company stock worth $6,161,276. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

