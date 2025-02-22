Peoples Bank OH Sells 305 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Peoples Bank OH lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.1% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.7% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 331,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,964,000 after buying an additional 176,552 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% during the third quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448,888 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $874.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $829.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $801.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $846.75. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $711.40 and a 12-month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 86.26% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

