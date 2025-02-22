Peakstone Realty Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:PKST)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Peakstone Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -214.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Peakstone Realty Trust to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.
Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance
PKST stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.44 million, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $16.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PKST
About Peakstone Realty Trust
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Peakstone Realty Trust
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.