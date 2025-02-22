PDF Solutions Enters Agreement to Acquire SecureWise BusinessOn February 19, 2025, PDF Solutions, Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission announcing its entry into an Equity Purchase Agreement to acquire the secureWISE busin

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read PDF Solutions’s 8K filing here.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

