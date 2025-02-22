PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.90 and last traded at $77.53. 2,420,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,153,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

Get PayPal alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.