Passumpsic Savings Bank Purchases 826 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,969,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,999,000 after buying an additional 548,728 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,260,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 690,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,537,000 after purchasing an additional 73,246 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 582,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,757,000 after purchasing an additional 42,119 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,884,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $130.90 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $133.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.37 and its 200 day moving average is $127.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

