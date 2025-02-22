Passumpsic Savings Bank Has $536,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VBR opened at $197.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $177.15 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.41.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

