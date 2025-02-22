Parthenon LLC Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Parthenon LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Visa from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.31.
In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,447 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of V opened at $348.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $647.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.14 and a 200 day moving average of $302.03. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $357.15.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
