Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.11.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Citizens Jmp cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

