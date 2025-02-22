Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 90,450 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 294,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 223,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE APH opened at $67.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

