Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $147,000 Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,291,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,827,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 624.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $631,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,724.60. The trade was a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $334.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $332.34 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

