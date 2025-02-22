Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Has $126,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.7% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLD opened at $121.01 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

