Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Acquires 700 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,040,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $106.50 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.61 billion, a PE ratio of 111.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

