Pamela Stephenson Sells 3,137 Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) insider Pamela Stephenson sold 3,137 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $171,217.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,892.82. This represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Disc Medicine Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $54.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.73. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRON. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Disc Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.90.

Institutional Trading of Disc Medicine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 798.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Disc Medicine by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

