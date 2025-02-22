Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 552 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $68,039.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,086.58. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, T Christopher Uchida sold 390 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $40,743.30.

On Wednesday, January 29th, T Christopher Uchida sold 507 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.34, for a total transaction of $54,928.38.

On Sunday, January 26th, T Christopher Uchida sold 394 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total transaction of $40,065.86.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $112,939.50.

On Wednesday, January 1st, T Christopher Uchida sold 864 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $91,463.04.

On Wednesday, December 18th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $114,175.50.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $119.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.86. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.54 and a one year high of $128.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Palomar by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Palomar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Palomar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

